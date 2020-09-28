Article Image Alt Text

Heather Mouton

Murder trial is delayed

Mon, 09/28/2020 - 5:16pm
CROWLEY

The second-degree murder trial of of Demetric Savoy, charged in the May 2018 death of his estranged wife, Heather Mouton, has been continued.
Assistant District Attorney Burleigh Doga explained Monday morning that the court is still awaiting lab results.
Savoy is accused of shooting Mouton at her residence just after midnight on Friday, May 25, 2018. Mouton had filed a temporary restraining order against Savoy two weeks earlier.
Mouton’s death ultimately led to the adoption of “Heather’s Law” in Louisiana, which requires that a copy of the restraining order be sent to the chief law enforcement officer to be reviewed by that agency.
It also requires that the petitioner be notified of the right to initiate criminal proceedings and “to be informed that the granting of a temporary restraining order or protective order does not file criminal charges against the defendant.”
A new date for the trial had not yet been set at press time.

