Narcotics arrests listed by sheriff

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson has announced the following arrests made by the APSO Narcotics Division:

• Robert Alleman, 52, of Crowley: distribution of marijuana; possession of heroin; transactions involving proceeds of controlled dangerous substances.

• Michelle Dudoet, 37, of Crowley: distribution of methamphetamine; possession of alprazolam; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone.

• Clifford Fontenot, 28, of Jennings: possession of heroin; misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

• Samantha Fruge, 55, of Crowley: simple possession of marijuana; distribution of oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute clonazepam; transactions involving proceeds of controlled dangerous substances; possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone.

• Trinity Jones, 40, of Rayne: possession with intent to distribute methamphetanine; possession of adderall; possession of drug paraphernalia; felon in possession of a firearm; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.

• Rondell Ledet, 25, of Crowley: distribution of methamphetamine.

• Daniel Pinion, 35, of Crowley: possession of alprazolam; possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone; distribution of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Paton Trahan, 27, of Gary, Texas: possession of methamphetamine; illegal carrying of weapons.