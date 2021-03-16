National case study recognizes efforts of Acadiana Planning Commission

The NADO Research Foundation has released a new short case study on how NADO member Acadiana Planning Commission in Louisiana researched, wrote, and promoted seven prospectuses for rural and small communities across its region that highlight the multiple forms of wealth and assets that exist locally.

As part of APC’s work, more than 20 stakeholder meetings and focus groups were held — both in-person (prior to the pandemic) and virtually through Zoom — to conduct asset-mapping exercises, identify case studies and projects to highlight, and compile data.

The result was the creation of highly accessible and visually-engaging prospectuses that APC Executive Director Monique Boulet calls “real marketing tools” for small communities to showcase their assets and amenities.

As part of a regional effort, prospectuses were developed for Abbeville, Breaux Bridge, Church Point, Eunice, New Iberia, Opelousas, and Ville Platte.

The Town of Church Point is one of the small communities that worked with APC to create a prospectus.

Home to around 4,500 residents, Church Point has a poverty rate hovering around 34 percent and a median household income of around $31,000. By these metrics alone, Church Point appears to be an unlikely candidate for investment, let alone having a 45-page document that highlights community assets and wealth.

Yet the Invest Church Point prospectus does just that and is a powerful example of how using the WealthWorks framework and documenting multiple forms of wealth can change the conversation from one about what is lacking in a place to what opportunities exist, oftentimes in plain sight.

The prospectus is packed with images, infographics, and maps and opens with a brief profile of Church Point and definitions of each of the eight capitals. The bedrock of the document are the in-depth descriptions of how the capitals exist in Church Point.

For example, the “Built Capital” section highlights the Church Point Cultural District, including a structure listed on the National Register of Historic Places, as well as bed and breakfast accommodations and RV parks, and transportation, infrastructure, and utilities information.

The “Cultural Capital” section features the various festivals held in Church Point, such as Cajun Woodstock fundraiser every April and the Courir de Mardi Gras held the Sunday before Mardi Gras. Each of the eight capitals is covered featuring metrics, projects, and case study profiles.

Their development of the prospectuses was supported by federal funding through the Delta Regional Authority, a federal-state partnership created by Congress to promote and encourage the economic development of the lower Mississippi River Delta region.

DRA invests in projects supporting transportation infrastructure, basic public infrastructure, workforce training, and business development.

This work is part of the ongoing InvestAcadiana Opportunity Zone Initiative which is a partnership between APC and OneAcadiana. It built upon the Acadiana Regional Opportunity Zone Prospectus that was released in February of 2019.

InvestAcadiana has previously been recognized by Forbes Magazine as a “Top 20 Opportunity Zone Catalyst” in 2019.

The full case study is available on the NADO website (https://www.nado.org/ozprospectus/). This case study was developed as part of the NADO Research Foundation’s Stronger CEDS, Stronger Regions program, funded through a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.