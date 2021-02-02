Article Image Alt Text

NAUW observes Black History Month with library display

Tue, 02/02/2021 - 11:10am
CROWLEY

THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Every year, members of the National Association of University Women - Crowley Branch faithfully honor February as Black History Month by setting up educational exhibits at the Acadia Parish Library in Crowley. Creating this year’s displays were, from left, Cheryl Shelvin-Lewis, Debira Broussard and Hilda Jones. The displays will remain up throughout the month of February, and the public is encouraged to visit the library to view them.

