N.D. scholarship recipients listed

Following are the scholarships that N.D. students received:

• Darcy Lavergne: McNeese State University Presidential Scholarship; McNeese State University Presidential Campus Room Scholarship; McNeese State University Presidential Meal Plan Scholarship; Louisiana State University Academic Scholar Resident Award; University of Louisiana at Lafayette Live Oak Scholarship; University of Louisiana at Lafayette 2-year Partial Housing Scholarship

• David Broussard: Louisiana State University Flagship Scholar Resident Award; Louisiana State University President’s Student Aid Job; Louisiana State University Tiger Legacy Excellence Award; University of Louisiana at Lafayette Live Oak Scholarship; University of Louisiana at Lafayette Housing Scholarship

• Drew Sikat: University of Louisiana at Lafayette Live Oak Scholarship; University of Louisiana at Lafayette Room & Board Scholarship; UL-Lafayette Campus Job Scholarship

• Maddison Allbritton: Louisiana State University at Eunice Golden Award

• Sydney Bacon: Louisiana State University Innovation Scholarship

• Madison Carlson: Taco Bell Live Mas Scholarship

• Paige Cramer: Central Wyoming College Out of State Scholarship

• Jack DuBose: University of Louisiana at Lafayette Cypress Scholarship

• Bryan Francis: University of Louisiana at Lafayette Cypress Scholarship

• Daniel Gielen: University of Louisiana at Lafayette Cypress Scholarship

• Emma Gielen: Louisiana State University Tiger Legacy Excellence Award; Louisiana State University Tiger Excellence Scholar Resident Award

• Meghan Guidry: University of Louisiana at Lafayette Live Oak Scholarship; University of Louisiana at Lafayette 2-year Partial Housing Scholarship; Louisiana State University Academic Scholar Resident Award; The Ellington of Rayne Scholarship

• Anna Hensgens: University of Louisiana at Lafayette Magnolia Scholarship

• Madalyn Huesers: University of Louisiana at Lafayette Cypress Scholarship

• Luke Kibodeaux: Baylor University Academic Excellence Scholarship; Mississippi State University Freshman Academic Excellence Scholarship; Mississippi State University Colvard Future Leader Scholarship; Mississippi State University Non-Resident & Tuition Scholarship; Southern Mississippi University Academic Excellence Scholarship; University of Louisiana at Lafayette Magnolia Scholarship; University of Louisiana at Lafayette 2-year Partial Housing Scholarship; Louisiana State University Tiger Excellence Scholar; Resident Award University of Louisiana at Monroe Academic Merit Award; Louisiana Tech University Outstanding Student Scholarship

• Austin Lamm: McNeese State University John McNeese Scholarship

• Kane Link: University of Louisiana at Lafayette Cypress Scholarship; Louisiana State University Pelican Promise Scholarship

• Bryant Martin: East Texas Baptist University Bass Fishing Scholarship; Bethel University Bass Fishing Scholarship; Bryan College Bass Fishing Scholarship; University of Montevallo Bass Fishing Scholarship

• Dylan McCleary: University of Louisiana at Lafayette Magnolia Scholarship; University of Louisiana at Lafayette 2 year Partial Housing Scholarship

• Ethan McCleary: University of Louisiana at Lafayette Magnolia Scholarship; University of Louisiana at Lafayette 2 year Partial Housing Scholarship

• Sydney Menard: McNeese State University Academic Excellence Scholarship; University of Louisiana at Lafayette Cypress Scholarship

• Allie Nork: SUNY Polytechnic Institute Wildcat Blue Scholarship; Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Candidate’s Choice Award; Cornell College Raise Me Microscholarship; Tulane University Financial Aid Scholarship

• Joseph Pommier: University of Louisiana at Lafayette Track & Field Scholarship; William Ponthie University of Louisiana at Lafayette Cypress Scholarship; Louisiana Tech University Outstanding Student Scholarship

• Alexis Primeaux: Acadia Parish 4-H Foundation & Scott Tractor Scholarship; Walter’s Family Shooting Sports 4-H Scholarship

• Jake Reiners: St. Leo IV Catholic Church Saint Isidore Fellowship Award; 83rd International Rice Festival Jr. Farmer of the Year Scholarship

• CJ Thibodeaux: National Cutting Horse Association, Youth Foundation; Scholarship: Louisiana College Football Scholarship; Louisiana State University Preferred Walk-On Football Offer; University of Louisiana at Lafayette Preferred Walk-On Football Offer; United States Air Force Academy Full Paid Scholarship

• Caroline Trisler: University of Louisiana at Lafayette Magnolia Scholarship; McNeese State University Scholars Award; Louisiana State University Tiger Excellence Scholar Resident Award

• Jacob Vice: University of Louisiana at Lafayette Cypress Scholarship

Top ACT scores

David Broussard - 33

Drew Sikat - 33

Meghan Guidry, Darcy Lavergne - 30

Gabe Link, William Ponthie - 29

Luke Kibodeaux, Caroline Trisler - 28

Madison Carlson, Emma Gielen - 27

Sydney Bacon, CJ Thibodeaux, Jacob Vice - 26

Madalyn Huesers, Austin Lamm - 25