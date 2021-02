SUBMITTED PHOTO

Megan Breaux was crowned 2020-21 Homecoming Queen at Midland High School during ceremonies at halftime of the Midland - Bell City basketball game Friday night. On hand for the crowning were, from left, Emmie Miller, 2019-2020 Homecoming Queen; Breaux; Delo Hebert, Acadia Parish School Board member; and David Breaux, father of the new queen.