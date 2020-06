THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux

The Rotary Club of Crowley recently held its 100th Installation Banquet. Club members that were installed as 2020-2021 officers and board of directors included, from left, President Michael Doughty; President-Elect Melinda Malmay; Secretary Daniel de la Nuez; Board Members Cassidy Kondert, Bryan Comeaux, Angelique Credeur and Lee Lawrence. Not pictured Treasurer Debbie Spallino, Sergeant-at-Arms Mike McBride and Board Member Tom Trahan.