SUBMITTED PHOTO

Members of the Homecoming Court at Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish are, seated from left, Ellie Fields, Makenzie Abshire, Emma Smith, Sydney Spallino, Jeanne Claire Gossen and Grace Bernard; standing from left, Annie Gielen, Macey Doucet, Anna Morgan, Amalie Link, Hannah Rosinski and Haley Maloz. One will be crowned Homecoming Queen Friday night at halftime when the Pios take on Kinder High at Rayne High Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.