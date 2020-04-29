Officials ask more local control over restrictions

Municipal mayors have joined the Acadia Parish Police Jury president in asking Governor John Bel Edwards to give individual parishes more authority concerning restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter sent before Edwards’ Monday announcement that he was extending the statewide stay-at-home order until May 15, officials asked the governor to consider a local approach to restrictions within the state, lighten the restrictions placed on rural parishes, and provide guidance on how areas of a less dense population can maintain proper health procedures while maintaining business practices crucial to the local economy.

“Rural parishes are hurting,” the letter states. “With the statewide mandates in place, we are experiencing a severe hit to our local economy. Many of our businesses are not able to adapt to a virtual or ‘to-go’ style of operation like the businesses of larger cities.

“While is it not our intention to request a removal of all restrictions and contribute to a growth of COVID-19 cases in our state, we do wish to take a mindful approach to allowing our businesses to operate as close to normal as reasonable, such as allowing restaurants to open with limited seating.”

The Acadia officials point out that the number of confirmed cases in Acadia Parish represents 0.01 percent of the population and that the rate of growth of the virus has slowed significantly in the past week.

“We are doing our part to keep our citizens healthy and flatten the curve,” they said.

“With your guidance and approval, we believe a local approach to adjusting restrictions will allow us to provide for the health and safety of our citizens while also keeping our economy intact,” the letter concludes. “We ask that you give consideration to the rural parishes of our state and assist us in taking control over our economic health.”

Edwards has repeatedly rejected the idea of opening the state on a parish-by-parish level, saying the metrics are not improving enough in several population centers across the state and he didn’t want to allow a “hotspot” to form.

As noted by the City of Rayne, three major changes in May’s stay-at-home order announced Monday afternoon include:

• All employees of a business who have contact with the public must wear a mask;

• Restaurants will be allowed to open their outside areas for patrons to eat meals only, without table side service; and

• Malls will remain closed to the public, but stores may open for curbside delivery.

The COVID-19 state update as of Wednesday morning by the Louisiana Department of Health reported a total of 27,286 coronavirus cases and 1,758 deaths across Louisiana with all 64 parishes reporting confirmed cases.

Acadia Parish has reported 130 confirmed coronavirus cases and nine deaths as of Wednesday morning.

Patients in Louisiana hospitals number 1,666 with 244 of those on ventilators showing an improvement.

Anyone with questions about the coronavirus can contact the Louisiana 211 Network by dialing dial 211.

Area Parishes

April 29 / La. Dept. of Health

• Acadia - 130 cases, 9 cases (up from 130 cases, 7 deaths on Sunday)

• Evangeline - 45 cases, 0 deaths (same as Sunday)

• Iberia - 245 cases, 17 deaths (up from 243 cases, 16 deaths on Sunday)

• Jeff Davis - 61 cases, 6 deaths (up from 59 cases, 5 deaths Sunday)

• Lafayette - 443 cases, 18 deaths (up from 443 cases, 17 deaths on Sunday)

• St. Landry - 167 cases, 35 deaths (up from 163 cases, 34 deaths on Sunday)

• St. Martin - 223 cases, 15 deaths (up from 221 cases, 15 deaths on Sunday)

• St. Mary - 181 cases, 20 deaths (up from 179 cases, 20 deaths on Sunday)

• Vermilion - 35 cases, 1 death (up from 34 cases, 1 death on Sunday)