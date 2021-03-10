Article Image Alt Text

Officials gather in Iota

Wed, 03/10/2021 - 5:21pm
IOTA

SUBMITTED PHOTO
The Acadia Parish Republican Executive Committee hosted more elected officials Friday night than the town of Iota had ever seen. The annual Leadership Social, hosted by Chairman Luke A. Dupré and Le Museé of Iota, welcomed public officials from around the parish as well as multi-parish and statewides officials. Among those attending were, front from left, Don Landry, 15th Judicial District Court District Attorney; Alan Hayney, Assistant District Attorney; Daniel Guinn, Mike Strain, Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner; Billy Nungesser, Lieutenant Governor; Dupré, RPEC Chairman / Dist. 2; Doug Lacomb, Acadia Parish School Board; Harold Fonte, Church Point / Acadia Parish Tourist Commission; Christian Edwards, Parish Strategies; Clint Credeur and Sammy Reggie III, Crowley City Councilmen; back from left, Obie Hulin III, RPEC; Mike Francis, Public Service Commission Chairman; Blaine Leger, RPEC; Chance K. Henry, Acadia Parish Police Jury President; Jeff Cavell, RPEC / Crowley Councilman; Henry Guinn, Jennings Mayor; Steven Richard, RPEC; Brad Core, Crowley Councilman; Blake Miguez, House Majority Leader; John Stefanski, State Rep. Dist. 42; and Brandon Hebert,Iota Councilman.

