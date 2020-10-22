Old Church Point Wholesale building is coming down

An old, abandoned building is an eyesore, a breeder of vermin and even a danger to human life. But, just like an aged grandparent knocking on death’s door, these structures have stories to tell — stories of youth and of purpose, stories of triumph and of tragedy, stories of family.

The walls of one of the original Church Point Wholesale buildings on Main Street are coming down, and if these walls could talk, they would tell a story of an immigrant peddler who achieved the American Dream.

The past several years have seen a number of empty, derelict buildings in the town of Church Point being demolished, along with their stories.

A building on Main was at one time Cliff Thibodeaux’s Bar, then Wilbur Simon’s Gil-Rose Restaurant, then Lee Lavergne’s Sound Center Music Store and Recording Studio, while another edifice down the street was once Leon and Nick Baquet’s Bakery, the United States Post Office for Church Point, the Greater Love in Christ Church and, finally, the Eternity Full Gospel Church.

The long-empty dental office of Dr. Robert LeBas and the barely-standing sweet potato kiln of Arthur Thibodeaux have also been recently removed.

While these stories are interesting, the story behind the Church Point Wholesale is older, and by far more economically important to the town and area.

The story begins across the Atlantic Ocean in a town called Bytca, today in the nation of Slovakia, but at the time a part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

Here, in 1868, was born Gasper Jan Hvorecky (anglicized to John Horecky), the son of Andre Hvorecky and Anna Pastorek. It is not known how his living conditions were in Bytca, but it is very obvious that John Horecky saw America as his way to a better life.

The young Slovakian immigrant found his way to St. Louis, Missouri. Like many newcomers to this country with a strong commercial inclination, he took up the trade of peddling. Carrying a pack upon his back, the peddler traveled across the countryside, house to house, selling his wares. The merchandise had to be light, of course, useful and valuable per pound.

Business took young Horecky south to Louisiana. He was in Church Point in 1890 and 1891, when he purchased six town lots from Jake Schnerb (the present location of Edward’s Seafood Haus) for a total of $133.

A few years later he would sell these same lots for $800. He would continue making profitable real estate deals as a side to his mercantile business.

He stayed in Church Point for more than business reasons. It seems the young immigrant caught the eye of Julia McBride, the daughter of William McBride and Euphrosine Barousse. She may have been impressed by his pioneering spirit, because it featured strongly in her own family — one grandfather, Walter McBride, had moved to Church Point to become one of its earliest blacksmiths, and the other, Jean Barousse, emigrated from France to become one of the area’s first merchants.

John and Julia were married in 1892.

He soon gave up his peddling by foot for a horse-drawn hack with which he scoured the countryside in search of commerce, often trading his goods for eggs or live chickens. Early in the new century he opened a general merchandise store on Main Street.

Horecky still made his country rounds in the hack while his sister-in-law, Aurelia McBride, operated the store. When Aurelia left the job to get married, Sidney Beaugh was hired to make the rounds in the hack.

The location of John Horecky’s store proved very providential, for when the Opelousas, Gulf and Northeastern Railroad laid its tracks though Church Point in 1907, they fell right alongside his building, and the depot was a mere stone’s throw away.

Soon thousands of Church Point-laid eggs would travel by rail from the Horecky store to the kitchen tables of New Orleans. Furthermore, the budding merchant had plenty of room to expand behind the store.

And expand he did!

In 1912 he purchased a small and not very successful wholesale company from Leo Franques and Emile Daigle. Horecky named it the Church Point Wholesale Grocery Company and added warehouses behind the store as the business grew.

The store itself was removed years ago, but that conglomeration of warehouses are the structures that will soon be removed, some of them surely already a century old.

The wholesale business steadily grew, supplying retail stores for miles around. As it grew, Church Point Wholesale hired more and more employees, and many of these came from the growing Horecky family itself.

John and Julia Horecky had five children who lived to adulthood: Conrad Sr. (married Rena Richard); Anita (Mrs. Oscar Guidry); Hester (Mrs. Alphonse Arceneaux); Paul Roy (Ura Dejean); and Genevieve (Mrs. Theodore Roosevelt Daigle).

Many of the children, grandchildren and in-laws would fill rolls in the family business.

After John Horecky fell ill in 1922, Roy took over as president of the wholesale and Conrad served as vice president. Soon a second generation, in the form of Conrad Horecky Jr., joined in the leadership rolls of the company.

Even as the Great Depression hit, the grocery business was succeeding. But then came a windfall to the wholesale and the Horecky family: the end of national prohibition in 1933.

A distribution network set up for groceries worked equally well for now-legal liquor, wine and beer. The wholesale even bottled its own brand of wine, labeled T & T, from tank cars filled with wine from California or New York.

Although housed in the same complex, the grocery and liquor departments were run almost as if they were two separate companies.

The grocery department occupied the building on the left, the one with the huge loading doors bordering the street and the railroad siding.

The liquor department was housed in the other structure.

The massive wooden structures that composed the wholesale had an Achilles heel: fire. In 1937, one of the warehouses was destroyed when a huge stack of kitchen matches went up in flames.

It could have been worse; several rail carloads of cooking oil was late in being parked next to the ill-fated warehouse and a load of ammunition had just been moved out of it.

In 1943 a wholesale truck within the compound erupted into an inferno. The Church Point Fire Department was able to extinguish it before it spread to the buildings. (The fire chief at the time was Roy Horecky.)

Another blaze took place in 1953, from the boiler in the wine-bottling department. Though the sprinkler system came on, it still took firefighters (still under Chief Horecky) two hours to extinguish the flames.

Fire danger and business expansion led to the construction of a massive metal building on the outskirts of Church Point in 1967. The grocery department moved into the new building and the liquor department stayed in its old home and annexed what had been the grocery building.

In its heyday, the entire wholesale company shut down every year for a week-long vacation for all employees. Another annual event was a barbecue for all employees held at Roy Horecky’s spacious estate.

It is notable that wholesale employees retiring with 40 or 50 years’ service were not uncommon.

But not all employees were happy. In 1973 members of the Oil, Chemical, and Atomic Workers Union called for a strike at Church Point Wholesale, coinciding with a strike at Standard Fittings in Opelousas. There were 97 local members of the union and they were demanding a 40 cent raise, along with a closed shop (meaning all employees had to join the union) and for company collected union dues.

Eight days later the strike was suddenly called off with no statement issued by the union.

But change crept in to the grocery and liquor business. National supermarket chains cut the number of independent grocers and liquor tastes broadened from the Church Point Wholesale-supplied Hiram Walker brand.

The liquor division was shut down in 1995.

On top of this, the old guard of Horecky family management was fading away.

John Horecky died in 1941, Hester H. Arceneaux in 1953, Conrad Sr. in 1961, Anita H. Guidry passed away in 1978, Conrad Jr. in 1983, Roy in 1988 and Genevieve H. Daigle died in 1989.

In 2001, the Horecky family sold the Church Point Wholesale to John Dan Gielen, the owner of the ShopRite and Tobacco Plus convenience store chains.

It continues to operate under the Church Point Wholesale name and still runs out of the 1967-built metal structure on the Church Point-Rayne Highway.

Under the new ownership, the company has continued to grow. In 2009, Church Point Wholesale purchased the Lafayette-based CONCO Food Distributers’ Convenience Store Wholesale Division.

The building being torn down is the one on the left, bordering Rue Iry Lejeune, which once housed the grocery department until 1967.

To call it one building is not entirely correct, even though the 40,000 square foot space is interconnected; it can readily be seen that it came from separate structures built at different times as the business grew.

In fact, there was once a street running through the middle of it, between what was once two separate warehouses. The street was eventually closed and the intervening gap replaced with a connecting warehouse.

The other wooden edifice will remain standing. It was the old liquor department and it still houses two ten-foot tall redwood wine storage vats.

John Horecky and his family also owned a car dealership and cotton gins, all closed down for decades.

Even the Horecky surname is uncommon in today’s Church Point. But the legacy of John Horecky is still alive and runs strong in the wholesale company that he founded.

The old wooden wholesale buildings are coming down. And, by reading this, you were able to hear the ancient walls talking and telling the story of the Slovakian immigrant who made the journey from rags to riches.

For information on Gene Thibodeaux’s books, “On the Banks of Plaquemine Brûlée; A History of Church Point, Louisiana” and “Rice, Railroads and Frogs; A History of Rayne, Louisiana,” contact Plaquemine Brûlée Press, 528 N. Moss St., Church Point, LA 70525, (337) 684-2134, cajunmart@msn.com.