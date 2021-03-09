Parish work week change eyed

Since 2008, parish road crews and some other parish employees have been working four-day weeks — 10 hours a day, Monday through Thursday. That could end soon.

The Police Jury Personnel Committee voted 3-1 Tuesday night to recommend the return to a five-day, eight-hour per day schedule.

It’s a matter of perception by constituents, according to A.J. “Jay” Credeur, who spearheaded the action.

“Take our motor-graders, for example. That’s what the people see most often,” he said. “If we get rain Monday and Tuesday, it’s Thursday before the graders can get back on the roads then they’re off Friday.

“It’s the same thing with our grapple trucks, that’s why they’re always so far behind,” he added. “We have a severe problem with our grapple trucks because they’re only working four days a week.

“The biggest problem,” Credeur concluded, “is that the public expects you to be working five days a week when they’re working five days a week.”

Jury President Chance Henry, ex officio member of the committee, acknowledged that making the decision to go back to a five-day week was not an easy one.

“I’m torn,” he said. “I agree that almost everybody works a five-day week, but will this hurt morale?”

It will, according to Parish Road Manager Michael “Pee Wee” Schexnider.

And Juror Walter Andrus, committee chair, explained that that was why he was voting against the recommendation.

“If we’ve had (four-day work weeks) in place since 2008, we had better have a real good reason to change it, not just because a constituent or two was upset,” Andrus said.

The juror referred back to his own days as a supervisor and said employee morale is important to any job.

“Personally, I think we should stay at four days,” he concluded.

Earlier in the discussion, Schexnider presented arguments for the four-day week.

In addition to the morale boost, he said the current schedule:

• cuts down on utility expenses at each of the three parish barns;

• reduces fuel costs and wear and tear on parish equipment and employees’ personal vehicles; and

• reduces travel time to and from job sites.

“I called (the state Department of Transportation and Development) and they work four days, 10 hours a day,” he said, “so do Jeff Davis, St. Landry and Evangeline parishes.”

He said the current schedule gives employees a day to “take care of personal business,” adding that some employees even work another job on Fridays for additional income.

“But 40 hours is 40 hours, whether its four or five days,” he said. “We’re going to do what y’all say to do.”

The full jury will consider the committee’s recommendation when it meets in regular session Tuesday, March 9.