PJ’s Memorial Garden dedicated

The Memorial Garden in front of PJ’s Grill was dedicated in solemn ceremonies Saturday morning.

Peter and Stacie Boulet, owners of the popular Crowley eatery, established the memorial to honor, generally, all fallen U.S. service men and women and, specifically, five local heroes killed in service to their country. Those include:

• Sgt. Seth Randall Trahan, U.S. Army: died February 19, 2005, in Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom;

• Sgt. Isaiah Joseph “Ike” Sinclair, U.S. Army: died March 26, 2005, in Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom;

• PFC Nicholas James “Nick” Clayton, U.S. Army: died Oct. 1, 2009, as part of Iraq in Operation New Dawn;

• Cpl. Matthew Thomas Richard, U.S. Marine Corps: died June 9, 2011, in Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom; and

• Staff Sgt. Nicholas Price Bellard, U.S. Army: died June 13, 2011, in Iraq as part of Operation New Dawn.

Each of the local honorees has a raised plaque in the Memorial Garden. A sixth plaque reads: In memory of all soldiers who have served our country and for those who have sacrificed their lives. Because of you, we have our FREEDOM.”

For the event, members of the Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard conducted flag-raising ceremonies with Legionnaires from Miller Post 506 participating in the guard line.

Barry Premeaux served as master of ceremonies for the program, introducing Ella Cantrell, who sand the National Anthem. After the Pledge of Allegiance, members of each of the local heroes’ families presented a wreath that was affixed to the plaque by Peter Boulet.

Fr. Benjamin Pitre of St. Pius X Church In Lafayette, delivered the dedication invocation.

“Before I entered the seminary, I was a U.S. submarine officer for five years,” Pitre said. “Before we deployed, I remember thinking that I was preparing to kill, and, at the same time, preparing to be killed.

“We are eternally thankful to all those who are willing to protect our freedoms.”

Concluding the ceremony, the song of each of the five branches of the U.S. Military was sounded, followed by “Taps.”

A reception was hosted by PJ’s Grill in “the bins” at the restaurant following the dedication.