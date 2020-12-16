Police Jury adopts $30.5M budget

In what was arguably record time, the Acadia Parish Police Jury zipped through a three-item agenda during a special meeting here Tuesday night.

Jurors adopted a budget for 2021, revised the budget for 2020 and set anticipated meeting dates for the coming year — all in about 5 minutes.

The 2021 budget had been available for public review since late November and was the subject of a public hearing and jury discussion at the regular meeting a week prior.

Parish expenses are estimated at $30.5 million in all funds for the coming year. The majority of that amount comes in the “designated fund” accounts for which there is no discretionary spending.

In the general fund, the day-to-day operational fund for the parish, expenses are estimated at $7.36 million, down from $7.77 million in 2020.

However, total estimated revenue for the general fund during the coming year is projected at $7.24 million, down from $7.51 million for the current year.

The difference leaves a deficit of just over $125,000 that will be made up with the prior year fund balance.

There is no money left in the general fund budget for contingencies for the coming year.

The final budget was adopted unanimously with Jimmie Pellerin absent.

Revising the current year budget is an annual house-keeping task whereby “budgeted” funds are adjusted to bring them to within plus-or-minus 5 percent of “actual” spending, as mandated by the state legislative auditor.

The revisions also were adopted unanimously with one absent.

Anticipated meeting dates for 2021 will include the first Tuesday of each month for committees and the second Tuesday of each month for the full jury.