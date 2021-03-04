Police Jury affirms support of citizens’ right to bear arms

A resolution supporting Acadia Parish citizens’ right to bear arms will be considered by the Police Jury when it meets Tuesday.

The jury’s Legislative Committee is recommending the resolution.

The resolution, initially spearheaded by Juror Steve Comeaux, “came about because of some concern folks have worrying about the government’s involvement in the right to bear arms,” Glen Howie, parish attorney, explained.

“The resolution simply lets constituents know that the police jury supports them and supports the U.S. and state Constitutions.”

The resolution affirms that the police jury “is committed to the protection of its citizens’ fundamental, constitutional rights ... to keep and bear arms, subject only to the restrictions upon said freedoms contained in the legislative acts of the Louisiana Legislature.”

In other action Tuesday night, the Road and Bridge Committee authorized action to sell two surplus vehicles to parish municipalities.

Howie explained that state statute prohibits the police jury from “donating” parish-owned equipment. However, it can agree to sell the equipment at “the lower end of fair market value” provided both entities are in agreement.

One truck is earmarked for Morse and one for Estherwood.

On Howie’s recommendation, the full jury will consider a resolution Tuesday night to sell the vehicles. The actual sale will be pending approval by the individual municipalities.

The parish Airport Committee took no action on a pair of bids received to repair hurricane damage at LeGros Memorial Airport. Instead, the bids will be considered by the full jury.