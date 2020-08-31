Article Image Alt Text

Police Jury cancels September committee meetings; full jury still scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Sept. 8

Mon, 08/31/2020 - 9:54am
CROWLEY

The Acadia Parish Police Jury has cancelled its regular committee meetings for September.
Committees normally meet on the first Tuesday of each month. However, Secretary-Treasurer Brian Borill reported Friday afternoon that electricity and phone service at the parish Administrative Building was still out.
As of now, the full Police Jury will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Sept. 8, beginning at 6 p.m. in the third-floor meeting room in the parish courthouse.

