Police Jury delays budget adoption

The Acadia Parish Police Jury will hold a special meeting later this month to adopt a budget for 2021.

Though there were no comments on the proposal during a public hearing Tuesday night, some discrepancies were noted by jurors when the time came to consider adoption.

Juror A.J. “Jay” Credeur noted that the “administrative fee” on some of the dedicated funds was higher than the state-mandated 6 percent.

“I can’t vote for an illegal budget,” he said.

In addition, adjustments to the 2020 budget to bring estimates to within 5 percent of actual as required by the state legislative auditor must be approved before year’s end.

Jurors tentatively set Tuesday, Dec. 15, as the date for a special meeting to adopt both the 2021 budget and 2020 budget adjustments.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Also during the regular December meeting Tuesday, the jury approved three-year contracts with Vector Disease Control International, LLC, for aerial and ground spraying for mosquitoes.

The only change to the contract presented to jurors Tuesday night will be in the “opt-out” clause.

On Credeur’s recommendation, the clause will still give either entity the right to opt out of the contract in 90 days, but will include “for cause or due to budgetary constraints.”

“I don’t think it’s fair that we ask (Vector) to sign a three-year contract knowing that we can just get out of it at any time for any reason,” he said.

Credeur explained that Vector will be investing in new equipment per the contract.

Steve Sheaffer, manager of operations for Vector, said the company is willing to enter into the contract as written but “we’d certainly not disagree with this amendment.”

Brett Bayard of Mader Engineering, who developed the contract, said he would include the requested language as an amendment to the contract to be adopted at a later date.

In other action, jurors:

• amended parish ordinance to allow business sites where beer, alcohol and tobacco have been sold for a minimum of 20 years to continue to do so despite proximity to a church or school;

• hired Kolder, Slaven and Company to perform the parish budget for the 2021 fiscal year; and

• approved an intergovernmental agreement with the parish Communications District for rental of office and storage space for the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at a rate of $1,300 monthly.