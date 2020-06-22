Police Jury explains bulk waste ordinance

After hearing that the parish bulk waste collection program is being overwhelmed, the Acadia Parish Police Jury is taking steps to address its ordinance.

Glen Howie, parish counsel, was instructed by jurors to look at “putting more teeth” into the law.

Anthony Manuel, driver of one of the parish’s five grapple trucks, told the jury at its June meeting that the crew is having trouble keeping up.

According to Manuel, whole trees —minus whatever the contractor might want to keep — are being dumped at roadsides illegally.

He went on to say that crews hired to demolish abandoned or blighted structures also are “just pushing everything to the side of the road with a bulldozer and leaving it there.”

The parish ordinance states specifically that the parish “will not collect construction and demolition waste and tree waste generated by, or arising out of a contract for services between the owner/occupant of the (residence) and a person or entity engaged in residential/commercial construction, remodeling, demolition and/or tree removal/trimming.”

“This program wasn’t designed to haul off whole trees and houses,” Manuel said. “We have five trucks, but at this rate, we can’t keep up.”

According to the ordinance, the parish will provide for the roadside collection of “bulky waste, yard waste and owner-generated construction and demolition waste and tree waste” provided the owner/occupant schedule the collection through the Acadia Parish Solid Waste Landfill office.

The parish’s solid waste collection contractor is responsible for the collection of all household garbage and “all putrescible solid waste (something that is liable to decay), waste materials containing organic matter prone to rapid decomposition by fungi and bacteria, such as food waste and dead animals.”

Such materials must be placed in the carts provided by the contractor.

Howie is expected to report back to the jury’s Solid Waste Committee when it meets next on July 7.