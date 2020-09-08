Police Jury meets after committees here tonight

The Acadia Parish Police Jury will conduct committee meetings and its regular September meeting today.

Committee meetings, normally held on the first Tuesday of the month, were canceled in the wake Hurricane Laura. They will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday immediately following a public hearing on a proposed 35 mph speed limit on Eleanor Road.

The Insurance, Industrial Development, Personnel, Mosquito Control and Airport committees will each meet.

Of particular interest, the Personnel Committee is scheduled to discuss pay rates for employees. Also, the Mosquito Control Committee will hear from Brett Bayard with Mader Engineering to present requests for proposals for aerial and ground spraying.

The parish approved aerial spraying over the past weekend.

During the full meeting, jurors will consider recommendations from the those committees along with:

• a proposal for fleet insurance for parish-owned vehicles;

• water system improvements at the Crowley-Rayne Industrial Park;

• improvements to LeGros Memorial Airport.

Both meetings are open to the general public. Social distancing mandates will be adhered to and masks are required to enter the courthouse.