Police Jury won’t cancel Halloween

Acadia Parish Police Jury President Chance Henry confirmed that Halloween trick-or-treat activities will not be cancelled this year.

The announcement comes in regard to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ recent Phase 3 reopening mandates.

Halloween activities are not prohibited under Phase 3 guidelines. Therefore, Acadia Parish will allow the tradition to be carried out as normal.

Although trick-or-treating is still allowed in the unincorporated areas of the parish, municipalities remain free to impose both time and place restrictions to assure a safe Halloween night.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released guidelines for safely celebrating the holiday.

Traditional trick-or-treating, crowded parties and indoor haunted houses are among the activities the CDC says pose the highest risk for coronavirus transmission, and families should avoid them.

With face masks required to curb the spread of the virus, officials also urge that people not wear costume masks over their face coverings if the costume makes it hard to breathe.”

And officials add that Halloween masks are not a substitute for the required cloth face coverings.

Those who have the virus, know they were exposed to it, or have COVID-19 symptoms should not host or participate in any in-person festivities, officials said.

People at risk for severe illness were also told to avoid any in-person gatherings.