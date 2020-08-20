Policy explained for publication of political candidate announcements

The Crowley Post-Signal will publish announcements for candidates in the Nov. 3 primary election at no charge when accompanied by payment for advertising.

A candidate’s commitment to run $250 of advertising must be paid in advance before an announcement is published; however, the advertising can run at any time during the campaign.

Political announcements for the Nov. 3 election must be submitted to The Post-Signal by Oct. 5.

The announcements are biographical only and limited to 400 words. They will contain no campaign promises, pledges or references to other candidates. That material should be included in paid political advertising.

The announcements are used on a first-come, first-served basis and publication date depends on space available. No political announcements will be published in the Sunday edition.

A photo of the candidate is used if provided.

Email delivery of the statement and photo is preferred. Include a phone number. Statements and jpg photos should be e-mailed to editor@crowleytoday.com.