Private, parochial schools announce closures

Parochial and private schools in the parish are closed today due to weather.

The Diocese of Lafayette announced Sunday that all Catholic schools in the diocese would be closed through Thursday, Aug. 27, with classes resuming on Friday.

Also, Northside Christian School closed Monday and will remain closed today. School officials have said they will notify parents if the second storm (Laura) presents a need for further closing later in the week.

There will be no virtual learning during this closing.

Parents are asked to continue to keep an eye on their children’s school’s communications system for updates and relevant information over the coming days.

South Louisiana Community College also will close all campuses and cancel all classes through Wednesday this week in anticipation of the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura.

The college will re-evaluate plans for the remainder of the week on Wednesday.

For official updates, follow www.solacc.edu/updates and social media, and check college email.