Quick arrests made in armed robbery

Two men were arrested less than a half hour after they allegedly robbed a local convenience store here Monday afternoon.

According to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, police were notified at about 4:30 p.m. of an armed robbery in progress at the Shop Rite store in the 500 block of South Parkerson Avenue.

Broussard said the suspect, later identified as Michael Anthony Loria II, 25, of Church Point, went into the store brandishing a weapon and demanding money from the cash register.

Loria reportedly left the store with an accomplice, later identified as Cedric Derrell Batiste, 32, of Rayne, according to Broussard.

Through eye-witness accounts and video surveillance, a green truck parked around the corner from the store was identified as the “get-away” vehicle.

Broussard said cooperative efforts of the department’s Patrol Division and Investigation Division identified the suspects, who were apprehended only 15 to 20 minutes after the initial call.

In addition to cash and a firearm, narcotics were also recovered in the vehicle, Broussard said.

Both Loria and Batiste were booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

Loria has been charged with armed robbery, possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1 narcotics, illegal carrying of a weapon and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Batiste has been charged with accessory to armed robbery, possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1 narcotics, illegal carrying of a weapon and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Broussard credited citizen participation and good police work in the quick arrest of the suspects.