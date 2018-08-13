Ragin’Cajun Racing Team tells Lions of Formula SAE

THE POST-SIGNAL / Steve Bandy

Members of the Ragin’ Cajun Racing Club were guests of the Crowley Lions Club recently to explain Formula SAE, a student design competition organized by SAE International (previously known as the Society of Automotive Engineers). The UL team was very successful in the Michigan competition and is already planning its entry in next year’s. At the meeting at the Rice Palace were, from left, UL students Seth Rrenard, Jacob Bernard, Alvin Reine, Zachary Istre and Bobby Miniex with program chair Nancy Loewer.