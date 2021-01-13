Rayne’s 1st baby of 2021 arrives

RAYNE - Less than a week into the new year, but the City of Rayne welcomed it’s first baby for 2021, little Colton Rhett Huval, who was born at 11:33 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, to Cody and Juanita Huval of Rayne.

At birth, he weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and measured 21 inches in length.

His mother is the former Juanita Lynn Roy, daughter of Sarah and Paul Guillory of Rayne and the late Nugie Roy Jr., maternal grandparents.

Paternal grandparents are Jamie and Nancy Huval of Breaux Bridge.

Godparents of the First Baby are Emma Bonin and Luke Huval.

As named Rayne’s First Baby for 2021, little Colton and his parents will be presented a number of gifts from local and area businesses/sponsors.

A complete page of businesses and providing sponsors can be found inside on page 12A, along with a picture of the special honoree.