Rayne animal shelter is now Haseya’s New Beginning Adoption Center

RAYNE - The Rayne Animal Shelter is now Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue as announced by Mayor Chuck Robichaux.

The focus of Haseya’s is finding animals’ forever homes. Volunteer Kellie Briscoe who, along with volunteers, came up with a plan to run the shelter and focus on getting displaced/abused animals adopted, rather than euthanized.

Robichaux and Briscoe worked over a year to develop a workable legal plan for Briscoe and volunteers to take over operation of the city’s shelter facility, including a legal contract with Haseya’s carrying liability insurance.

The city will continue to provide animal control; however, after the five-day hold period, all animals that are not dangerous will be turned over for a vetted adoption process. The non-profit is now underway.

“Haseya is working to get these pets adopted and that’s we wanted for these animals,” stated Robichaux. “Before they came along, the city really had no adoption process.

“Kellie and her volunteers are providing a much better chance for these animals to find loving owners through a good adoption process. The animals get immediate vet care from heart worm tests to vaccines when they are brought in. It’s great for them and for all pet lovers, plus the city no lomger has the expense of housing these animals.

“I am a pet lover, and believe this program will save animals from being euthanized long-term.”

Haseya’s is a non-profit organization and welcomes volunteers, supplies, food and monetary donations.

Monetary donations are especially needed to assist with the cost of vet care, food and supplies.

For additional info of the program call 337-372-2555 or go to haseyasnewbeginningar.com or Facebook page at Haseya’s New Beginning.