Rayne Catholic, area schools celebrate Catholic Schools Week

RAYNE - Catholic Schools throughout the nation are celebrating Catholic Schools Week this week (Jan. 31 - Feb. 6) including a number of events scheduled at Rayne Catholic Elementary for all to enjoy.

Following the early morning bell to begin Monday morning, RCE focused on the community as Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux was in attendance to read and present RCE with the official Catholic Schools Week proclamation.

Later Monday morning, lower grade students enjoyed “Harvey Rabbit” and friends, while upper grades watched a safe environment video in PE classes. All grades also created special “thank you” cards for local businesses.

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, the entire school focused on our nation as everyone participated in a dress day of red, white and blue, while encouraging them to be good citizens and have pride and love of country.

Pre-K - 5th grade students were busy writing letters and making cards to mail to active duty military, in addition to completing an cross art project, while 6th-8th graders created a flag representing this year’s CSW theme: “Faith, Excellence & Service” that will hang at the school.

Students and families was the focus on Wednesday as RCE focus on family, forming our students to love and cherish family relationships.

The annual CSW Blood Drive was another success on Wednesday held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, followed by the annual “Children With Hair Loss” hair donation at the RCE field.

Wednesday evening was enjoyed as “Family Night” at Chef Roy’s Restaurant when families were invited to share a night together eating dinner as a family.

The RCE school family will be the focus on today (Thursday) when appreciation will be shown for the school’s faculty and staff. A faculty lunch will be provided, along with Sonic drinks, followed by a 2 p.m. rosary said for RCE teachers.

On Friday, Feb. 5, the special week will conclude with the annual CSW Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church when vocations will be the focus as RCE will recognize its spiritual shepherds that guide the school, students and families to grow in faith. In addition, announcements will be made for the Tigers of the Month, recognition of annual awards, and other honorees.

The day will conclude with an afternoon treat and a special art project.

On Sunday, Jan. 31, RCE students and their families began Catholic Schools Week activities as they focused on their faith with 8th grade RCE students reading an essay of “What a Catholic Education Means to Me” prior to all masses at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Additional highlights of Catholic Schools Weeks will be published in upcoming editions of the Rayne Acadian-Tribune.