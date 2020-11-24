Rayne Catholic Elementary to present ‘Christmas Festival’

RAYNE - Rayne Catholic Elementary will host its inaugural Christmas Festival on Saturday, Dec. 12, on the grounds of St. Joseph Catholic Church between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon.

A number of traditional school events and new programs will be available for all ages.

Come see Santa Claus and have “Cookies With Santa.” Pictures with Santa will also be available for purchase.

A variety of games will be available for fun, a photo booth will be enjoyed and concessions will be available.

A cake decorating contest will be held while a holiday market will offer numerous items.

A train ride will be enjoyed for the youngsters.

Beginning at 11:30 a.m. the RCE Christmas Play will be presented while vendor booths will be open. Contact nestledandcompany@gmail.com for booth information.

Admission is $10 per child and adult. Remember masks and social distancing.

All proceeds will benefit Rayne Catholic Elementary.