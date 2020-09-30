Rayne Chamber announces plans for virtual political forum

RAYNE - The Rayne Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Virtual Political Forum Co-Hosted by The City of Rayne on Sunday, Oct. 11, between the hours of 6-8 p.m.

Candidates running for local political positions including City Marshall Ward 1, District Attorney and judges will have the opportunity to speak and answer questions on a virtual platform that will be professionally live fed through Facebook.

Covid-19 rules will apply for the safety of the candidates. No audience will be allowed at this event.

Candidates will be given a two-minute opening, (three) one minute questions each and a two-minute closing statement.

Questions can be submitted to The Rayne Chamber of Commerce at 107 Oak Street, Rayne, LA 70578 or by e-mailing to RayneChamber1@bellsouth.net. Questions will be securely placed in boxes from which candidates will draw at random the evening of the event.

While the Rayne Chamber of Commerce remains non-political, it is also the job of the Chamber of Commerce to give a fair platform for our candidates to speak and give opportunities for our community and business people to be aware of their choices for the upcoming election on Nov. 3.

Contact the Chamber office at 334-2332 for additional information.