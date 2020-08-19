Rayne Chamber announces upcoming plans for unique events

RAYNE - The Rayne Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture have been busy making plans for a number of unique and fun events and are inviting Rayne citizens to participate.

“Rayne Chamber board members have been busy as plans are complete for a number of upcoming events for everyone to enjoy,” stated Chamber President Jeremy Lavergne. “We hope everyone gets involved and participates, and maybe even win something along the way.”

Farm to Table Raffle

Get ready for a “Farm to Table” raffle to be hosted by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the observance of Agriculture Month held every September.

The Rayne Chamber of Commerce will be raffling 300-400 pounds of grass-fed Angus cross calf steer during this special event.

Also included for the winner is $200 to be used for meat processing. The steer will be delivered to the processing plant of the winner’s choice within a 20-mile radius.

Winner need not be present to win. Tickets are $10 each.

See any Chamber board member or stop by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce office to make a purchase.

Drawing will be held at the Depot Square on Saturday, Nov. 28, during the Holiday Farmer’s Market to be held in conjunction with Shop Small Business Saturday of Black Friday weekend.

This raffle is being made possible by Stacy Ancelet of Ancelet Cattle Company.

Business Course

Save the date of Friday, Aug. 28, for the Series 2 Educational Course “How To Grow Your Business” to be facilitated by Jeremy Lavergne.

The course is slated 2-3 p.m. and is free to all Chamber members.

For this class, attendees will learn tips and tricks to successfully grow their business, obtain repeat customers, getting to know their customers and much more.

Chamber President Jeremy Lavergne has over 20-plus years in the retail industry and is able to share with everyone what makes a business successful.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Attendees are asked to please wear a face mask. The Chamber will only take the first 10 attendees to adhere with State guidelines and regulations. The facility will be cleaned and sanitized before attendees’ arrival and hand sanitizer will be provided on every desk.

Farmers Market

The Rayne Depot will be the site of the quarterly Rayne Marketplace on Saturday, Sept. 12, by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and the City of Rayne, co-sponsors.

Formerly known as the Farmers Market, Chairman Marietta Leonards-Sikat invites all shoppers and vendors to the event to be enjoyed in downtown Rayne between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The event remains free of charge for all shoppers.

“All previous categories will again be available,” states Sikat, “including seasonal fresh vegetables, produce, homegrown plants and flowers, prepared non-edible or edible products (prepared by vendors), artisans (hand-made items) and much more.”

The re-vamped Rayne Marketplace weekend will continue to offer refreshments to be sold, along with music. The Chamber will also continue to provide concessions of soft drinks, coffee and bottled water.

Vendors are still welcomed to participate by contacting the Chamber at 334-2332.