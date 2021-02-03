Rayne Chamber of Commerce award nominations due Friday

RAYNE - Nominations will be continued to be accepted until Friday by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture for the annual awards to be presented in February.

This year’s event will serve as the annual “Rayne Business Appreciation Night” usually held at the Rayne Civic Center and co-sponsored by the Chamber and City of Rayne.

In addition, new officers were scheduled to be installed and board members sworn in during a special Chamber meeting slated Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The Chamber also honored departing board members who have served the organzation for many years.

Attendance will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions; however, the Chamber will be live streaming highlights of the event on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

Business/Individual

Member of the Year

Nominations are now being accepted by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture for the annual “Chamber Member of the Year” award to be presented during the month of February by the Chamber’s Board of Directors.

Qualifications: The ideal Rayne Chamber of Commerce Member (Business or Individual) nominee must demonstrate a strong business sensibility while excelling in community citizenship, service, and growth. *No person presently holding an elected office of a political nature or member of the RCC Board will be eligible to receive this award.

Candidates will be selected based on their contribution in the areas of business activities, community service, economic development, and education.

Employee of the Year

Nominations are now being accepted by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture for the annual “Outstanding Employee of the Year” award to be presented during the month of February by the Chamber’s Board of Directors.

If a chamber member or any Rayne business would like to nominate a deserving person for this award, please submit a brief letter stating why your employee or the employee of a business you frequent should receive this award. The Chamber encourages everyone to assess their workforce and the value their employees bring to their service and mission. When shopping Rayne, is there an employee willing to go the extra mile in service to that business and customer and/or service to the business community?

The Rayne business is not required to be a Chamber member for submission of an employee nominee; however, only one nominee per person will be accepted. *No person presently holding an elected office of political nature or member of the RCC Board will be eligible to receive the award.

Humanitarian

of the Year

The most recent honor the Rayne Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture has added to the list of honors to be awarded is the “Humanitarian of the Year” award.

Nominations are now being accepted by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture for the annual Humanitarian of the Year award to be presented during the month of February by the Chamber’s Board of Directors.

Here are the nomination guidelines:

Qualifications: The ideal nominee must demonstrate an outstanding humanitarian and/or civic deed or deeds for the benefit of the city of Rayne and/or our community. The nominee may not have received remuneration for said work, nor completed it in the typical line of duty. *No person presently holding an elected office of political nature or member of the RCC Board will be eligible to receive the award.

Candidates should be selected based on their contribution in one or more of the following areas:

A. Community Service: 1) Civic improvement; 2) Mental health activities; 3) Aid to and promotion of employment of the handicapped; 4) Aid or assistance to the elderly; 5) Physical health and recreational activities

B. Religious: 1) Dedication to individual activities of the honoree’s own faith, and 2) Outstanding efforts to promote high standards of moral and ethical conduct both publicly and privately.

C. Educational: 1) Outstanding activity toward the improvement of quality of education both public and private, 2) Interest in and promotion of adult education, 3) Trade and industrial school activities, and 4) Promotion of community awareness of the need for continuing education.

Nomination letters must be hand-delivered or mailed to Rayne Chamber of Commerce | 107 Oak Street, Rayne, LA 70578 of emailed to raynechamber1@bellsouth.net.

Deadline for nominations is Friday, Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. Contact Executive Director Jennifer Autin at 337-334-2332 for any questions.