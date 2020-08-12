Rayne Chamber hears reports, plan upcoming events

RAYNE - A number of reports were heard and plans were made for upcoming events during Wednesday’s July meeting of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.

“Considering we are still under certain coronavirus restrictions, the Board has accomplished a lot during the past couple of months,” stated Chamber President Jeremy Lavergne as committee reports were given.

Welcomed to the meeting were two new Board members, Mona Meche of LolliHops and Docq Gaspard of cdg Images.

Chairman Marietta Sikat gave a report of the quarterly Rayne Marketplace scheduled on Saturday, Sept. 12, by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and the City of Rayne, co-sponsors.

Formerly known as the Farmers Market, Sikat invites all shoppers and vendors to the Rayne Depot in downtown Rayne between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Vendors can contact the Chamber (334-2332) to reserve a spot.

Lavergne gave a brief Frog Festival report, noting that not many plans have been discussed recently, but meetings will begin as soon as COVID restrictions are eased. The committee has also worked on a grant for the new Folk Art attraction that will be house on the Frog Festival grounds during the 2021 Frog Festival.

Sikat and Jennifer Autin, Chamber Business Development Coordinator, announced the Holiday Market will again be held on Shop Small Saturday (weekend of Black Friday) and are expecting a better turnout than last year’s successful event.

Lavergne also noted the Chamber has submitted a grant through BNSF and hopes those funds come through to assist with the city-wide program.

During the director’s report given by Jennifer Autin, Business Development Coordinator for the Chamber, she noted the following:

• Inaugural Splash Into Summer Event report included a positive outcome from businesses so far, with the week-long event concluding on Saturday, Aug. 8, with businesses providing summer shopping deals and the Chamber office open for assistance with other businesses and overseeing Frog Raffle.

• With a full roaster of 25 youngsters in attendance, the Rayne Chamber hosted the first-ever and most-successful Frog Fun Camp on Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Chamber office. Each camper enjoyed a number of fun activities and enjoyable frog fun, with plans already in the making for other family-orientated events to be provided by the Chamber.

• Chamber membership was up to 84 as of the meeting date with more to be added in the next two weeks as reminder were mailed out and new businesses contacted.

• Autin reported the Chamber Facebook page was up to 2,248 likes and 1,920 members from 900, and that she was also continuing the “Feature Business Fridays” Facebook feature.

• In addition to other Chamber updates, Autin mentioned artist Leah Hoffpauir was the July feature artist of the month.

Correspondences included thank you notes from scholarship recipient Hailey LeBlanc and the family of Enola Kilchrist.

The Board voted to make a final decision for the 2021 Mardi Gras Ball, Parade and After Party during the September Board meeting.

An update of the annual OST Day Celebration was given, stating the 2020 event has been cancelled. Plans are beginning for the 2021 event to be held in November of 2021.

Under old business, questions were asked about the new Chamber office sign that has been delayed in delivery due to COVID closures of the schools in March. It was stated the Rayne High FFA classes will complete the new sign, which is almost complete as noted by sponsor Max Fontenot. Until the new sign arrives, the old sign will remain in place and will be re-painted.

Cynthia Oliver gave a report of the annual high school scholarships given for 2020 graduates. She stated two scholarships were awarded to Rayne High School graduates and another two awarded to Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish graduates.

Under new business, Lavergne brought up the subject of September named “Harvest Month.” He also asked for suggestions for a project to follow the “Harvest” theme.

Following discussion, it was voted upon and approved to sponsor a raffle with the winner to be awarded a calf to be donated by Stacey Ancelet. Additional information will be given during the September Chamber meeting.

Announcement was made for the following events and meetings:

• “Featured Artist of the Month” by Penny Arsement with P and A Creations at the Chamber office on Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Chamber office between 6-7:30 p.m.

• Feature Business Fridays to highlight Fit Blendz, Gautreaux’s Doughnuts, Bombshell Beauty and Maison Daboval.

• Chamber member professional picture day on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the Chamber office between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• Boardroom rentals was given.

• Educational Series #2 of “How To Grow Your Business” with facilitator Jeremy Lavergne on Friday, Aug. 28, at the Chamber office at 3 p.m.

The meeting was adjourned and a lunch was provided by Board member Suzette Leonards.