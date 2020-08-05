Rayne Chamber to host business course

RAYNE - Please save the date of Friday, Aug. 28, for the Series 2 Educational Course “How To Grow Your Business” to be facilitated by Jeremy Lavergne.

The course is slated 2-3 p.m. and is free to all Chamber members.

For this class, attendees will learn tips and tricks to successfully grow their business, obtain repeat customers, getting to know their customers and much more.

Chamber President Jeremy Lavergne has over 20-plus years in the retail industry and is able to share with everyone what makes a business successful.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Attendees are asked to please wear a face mask. The Chamber will only take the first 10 attendees to adhere with State guidelines and regulations.

In addition, the facility will be cleaned and sanitized before attendees’ arrival and hand sanitizer will be provided on every desk.