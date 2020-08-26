Rayne Chamber meets for BNSF grant application work

RAYNE - The Rayne Chamber of Commerce recently submitted a grant application working with the BNSF Railway for the anticipated Rayne Holiday Market to be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Rayne Depot Square.

Business Development Coordinator for the Chamber, Jennifer Autin, along with Maison Daboval Bed and Breakfast owner/operator Martha Royer and Katherine Stagg, were joined by Ethan Eddy, (UL English/Professional Writing major) to work together for the city of Rayne to boost its economic, cultural, educational, and agricultural development, along with highlighting it’s tourism industry.

If the grant is approved, it will provide funds to promote overall economic growth in Rayne and will serve to boost its local businesses’ economy.

During the holiday market season, sales will be at an all-time high and the grant will allow for businesses to capitalize on sales and further elevate their customer growth. The event is taking place on Small Businesses Saturday (Saturday of Black Friday weekend) with the intent of consumers to be able to shop locally during this day. Special events will be planned with the “train” theme at the forefront.

The focus for the Holiday Market at the Depot Square will be “trains” and the railway in Rayne, hoping to bring the importance and cultural history back to the area.

The Depot holds a special place in the heart of Rayne’s citizens and is an important place of cultural heritage.

For more information on how to help or volunteer for the project, please contact Jennifer Autin at 334-2332. The Chamber of Commerce would like to thank BNSF for their consideration in the grant and Katherine Stagg for her continued guidance in helping this grant come to fruition.