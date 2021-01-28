Rayne Chamber seeking nominees

Nominations are now being accepted by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture for the annual awards to be presented in February.

New officers will be installed and board members will be sworn in during a special Chamber meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Awards will be presented later in February.

The Chamber will also honor departing board members.

Attendance will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions; however, the Chamber will be live streaming highlights of the event on the Rayne Chamber Facebook page.

This year’s event will serve as the annual “Rayne Business Appreciation Night” usually held at the Rayne Civic Center and cosponsored by the Chamber and City of Rayne.

Business/Individual Member of the Year

Among honors to be presented will be the Chamber Member of the Year.

The ideal nominee (business or individual) must demonstrate a strong business sensibility while excelling in community citizenship, service, and growth.

Candidates will be selected based on their contribution in the areas of business activities, community service, economic development, and education.

Contributions in business activities and education may include 1) significant job creation through the operation of their business, 2) contribution to community economic development through the creation of systems which benefit their workforce and the community at large, 3) contribution to any efforts focused on expansion, growth, and opportunity, and 4) adhere to a civic and social-minded business mission, 5) provided educational and training opportunities for employees; and 6) unique characteristics which translate into success.

Other contributions to community service may be demonstrated by participation in civic activities and organizations and by hiring from the local job force.

Economic contributions may include present and past participation in chamber activities, assisting in the retention and development of new business, and participation in commercial or retail development activities.

Employee of the Year

An Outstanding Employee of the Year also will be presented during the honors event.

To nominate a person, submit a brief letter stating why the employee should receive this award. The Chamber encourages everyone to assess their workforce and the value their employees bring to their service and mission.

The business is not required to be a Chamber member for submission of an employee nominee; however, only one nominee per person will be accepted.

Humanitarian of the Year

The most recent honor the Rayne Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture has added to the list of honors to be awarded is “Humanitarian of the Year.”

The ideal nominee must demonstrate an outstanding humanitarian and/or civic deed or deeds for the benefit of the city and community. The nominee may not have received remuneration for said work, nor completed it in the typical line of duty.

Candidates should be selected based on their contribution in one or more of the following areas:

• Community Service: civic improvement; mental health activities; aid to and promotion of employment of the handicapped; aid or assistance to the elderly; physical health and recreational activities

• Religious: dedication to individual activities of the honoree’s own faith, and outstanding efforts to promote high standards of moral and ethical conduct both publicly and privately.

• Educational: outstanding activity toward the improvement of quality of education both public and private, interest in and promotion of adult education, trade and industrial school activities, and promotion of community awareness of the need for continuing education.

Nomination letters must be hand-delivered or mailed to Rayne Chamber of Commerce, 107 W. Oak St., Rayne, LA 70578 or emailed to raynechamber1@bellsouth.net.

No person currently holding an elected office of a political nature or member of the Chamber board will be eligible to receive any of these awards.

Deadline for nominations is Friday, Feb. 5, at 4 p.m. Contact Executive Director Jennifer Autin at (337) 334-2332 for business hours of operation or for any questions.