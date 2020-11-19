Rayne Christmas Parade is canceled

The Rayne Christmas Parade, usually the first in Acadia Parish, will not be held as anticipated on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

“Due to the state remaining in a somewhat semi-Phase 3 of the governor’s mandate, I’m sorry to say that our city will not enjoy our annual Christmas parade this year,” said Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux.

But, all is not lost as the mayor noted they are working on a safe, COVID-friendly event.

“We will try to provide something special for the kids on a safe level,” Robichaux stated.

Details will be announced when finalized.