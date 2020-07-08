Rayne City Council to meet Monday

The monthly meeting of the Rayne City Council will be held Monday, July 13, in the Rayne City Courtroom located at 301 East Louisiana Ave. (City Court) instead of City Hall (larger seating capacity).

Agenda participants will be allowed into the room first, then audience members will be admitted on a first come, first serve basis.

Social distancing will be maintained utilizing 50% room capacity as per the Phase II opening by the Governor.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Public is invited.