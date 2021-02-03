Rayne Garden Club joins city for Arbor Day ‘park project’

RAYNE - As a joint effort with the City of Rayne, the Rayne Garden Club hosted a small Arbor Day ceremony at Gossen Memorial Park to announce their efforts to assist with another beautification project for the community.

Announcement of the new project was held during a small gathering due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

RGC Chairman Lisa Soileaux announced the club’s latest project, the addition of crepe myrtles and benches along the walking track at Gossen Memorial Park, a endeavor proposed by Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux some time ago.

“We are always welcomed to have one of our community’s organizations taking part and spear-heading a beautification project for the good of the city,” stated Mayor Robichaux. “We thank the Rayne Garden Club for their assistance as they give us a jump-start for this project.”

Once sidewalks are replaced following drainage work, the initial plans for the beautification project is to install a number of crepe myrtle trees along the walking path of Gossen Memorial Park.

“We are also planning the installation of benches near the trees, giving the area a nice look while also providing a shady spot for walkers and visitors,” Robichaux explained.