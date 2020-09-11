Rayne High, Acadia Parish students begin 2020-2021 session

RAYNE - Following temperature readings, uniform checks and making sure everyone sported a name tag, students were welcomed to the first day of the 2020-21 school year this week.

Acadia Parish public schools finally opened for classes on Tuesday, Sept. 8, after being closed for six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of surrounding school systems have already reopened with a few expected to open next week.

Acadia Parish joins the majority of school systems that opened this week.

Among other schools, Rayne High School distributed Chromebooks to students and will be required to bring their Chromebooks to school fully charged everyday.

In addition, students are required to wear solid colored masks and properly wear their IDs each day.

Students should expect a number of other changes in their school routines, thanks to the ongoing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Superintendent Scott Richard, some of those changes include:

1) Pre-K through grade 5 will attend school daily;

2) Grades 6-12 will attend on an A/B schedule;

3) Students enrolled in the Acadia Parish all-virtual learning program — A+Campus — also began on Tuesday;

4) Acadia Parish will be operating following a Phased Reopening Plan based on the spread of the coronavirus and in accord with state government guidelines, reopening in Phase II (plan can be found on the school board’s website homepage);

5) New safety requirements will be in place whereby all students in grades 3-12 and all staff will be required to wear face coverings; and,

6) Several routines such as bus transportation, breakfast, lunch, recess, athletics, etc., will be different to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

More details about the changes can be found on the school system’s website at https://acadia.k12.la.us/(link is external).