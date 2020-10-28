Rayne High, alumni observe Homecoming Week events

RAYNE - The time has come for the two big days in celebration of Rayne High School’s 2020 Homecoming Week.

Today (Thursday) students and alumni alike will participate and enjoy the annual Homecoming Parade, slated to step off at 6 p.m. at Rayne Central Kindergarten. The parade will follow its usual route from Central to the RHS campus where the Community Pep Rally will be enjoyed.

Taking their honored place during the parade will be members of this year’s Homecoming Court, including the following senior honorees:

• Autumn Bergeron, daughter of Summer Rollins and Jesse Bergeron;

• Ali Delahoussaye, daughter of Ashly LeBlanc;

• Gabrielle Hanks, daughter of April and Chase Hanks;

• Emily Marceaux, daughter of Angie and John Simon;

• Ava Thibodeaux, daughter of Stacey and Annette Thibodeaux;

• Marley Traub, daughter of Torie Keller and the late Patrick Traub; and

• Caitlin Woods, daughter of Leola Woods and John Woods.

All Rayne High School alumni are invited to participate in the parade, especially all the classes ending in 0, the honored classes for this year’s festivities.

On Friday, Oct. 30, all Rayne High alumni are invited to attend the annual Homecoming Football Game when the Wolves will host North Vermilion High School at Wolf Stadium at 7 p.m.

Among the seven senior honorees named to the Homecoming Court, a new Homecoming Queen will be crowned that evening during halftime activities.

Reminder: Tickets for all football games must be pre-purchase the week of the game at school during normal school hours. No tickets will be sold the night of the game at the gate.

(The usual schedule of events have deviated from the regular list of programs enjoyed on a yearly basis due to COVID restrictions and limitations.)