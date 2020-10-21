Rayne High finalizes Homecoming activities, traditional events

RAYNE - Plans are set and Rayne High alumni are ready to celebrate Rayne High School’s 2020 Homecoming, slated next week, October 26-30.

Complete with some of the traditional programs and events associated with homecoming week, the usual schedule of events will deviate from the regular list of programs enjoyed on a yearly basis due to COVID restrictions and limitations.

In addition to the week of on-campus events to be enjoyed by students and staff, the annual Homecoming Parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, following its usual route beginning at Central Kindergarten and ending at the RHS campus.

Parade line-up begins at 5:30 p.m. near Central Rayne Kindergarten. The parade will end at Rayne High School where the Community Pep Rally will be held.

Taking their honored place during the parade will be members of this year’s Homecoming Court, including the following senior honorees:

Autumn Bergeron, daughter of Summer Rollins and Jesse Bergeron;

Ali Delahoussaye, daughter of Ashly LeBlanc;

Gabrielle Hanks, daughter of April and Chase Hanks;

Emily Marceaux, daughter of Angie and John Simon;

Ava Thibodeaux, daughter of Stacey and Annette Thibodeaux;

Marley Traub, daughter of Torie Keller and the late Patrick Traub; and

Caitlin Woods, daughter of Leola Woods and John Woods.

All Rayne High School alumni are invited to participate in the parade, especially all the classes ending in 0, the honored classes for this year’s festivities.

On Friday, Oct. 30, all Rayne High alumni are invited to attend the annual Homecoming Football Game when the Wolves will host North Vermilion High School at Wolf Stadium at 7 p.m.

Among the seven senior honorees named to the Homecoming Court, a new Homecoming Queen will be crowned that evening during traditional halftime activities.

Reminder: Tickets for all football games must be pre-purchase the week of the game at school during normal school hours. No tickets will be sold the night of the game at the gate.