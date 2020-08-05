Rayne High releases COVID-19 operating plans for new school year

RAYNE - A number of changes will be observed during the 2020-2021 school year, slated to begin on Monday, Aug. 17, as announced by the Rayne High School administration.

As of press time, Rayne High will operate under Phase 2 guidelines as mandated by the Governor, as follows:

Students report to school using an A/B rotation schedule with social distancing to the maximum extent possible and safety protocols.

When a group is not present at school, they are engaged in distance learning utilizing both online services and/or hard copy materials. Students will be expected to access their online coursework and assignments regularly, participate in virtual meetings, discussions and project based assignments, and communicate with their teachers as needed.

Attendance will be recorded and assignments will be graded.

The A/B schedule is:

Monday - Group A

Tuesday - Group B

Wednesday - Group A

Thursday - Group B

Friday - A/B rotation weekly (one week Group A reports on Friday, the next week, Group B reports on Friday)

Students will be assigned A/B rotation based on their last names:

A-G “A” Rotation

H-Z “B” Rotation

*exception is that all varsity athletes will also be “A” Rotation.

Students with moderate to significant disabilities have the opportunity to report five (5) days per week.

Symptom

Monitoring

Students will be assessed upon arrival and throughout the day, including temperature checks. Students exhibiting symptoms will be isolated on the campus and parents will be notified.

Students arriving by bus or parent drop off will enter the north gym lobby where temperature checks will be administered. Students can pick up a breakfast package and report to a designated classroom monitored by a teacher until the start of instruction at 7:55 a.m.

Student drivers will arrive in the stadium parking lot where temperature checks will be conducted as they exit their vehicles. They can pick up a breakfast package then report to a designated classroom with a teacher.

Temperature checks will be conducted again at the start of first period and again around lunch time.

Cleaning

Disinfecting

High touch surfaces will be cleaned multiple times per day, including restrooms.

Hand washing/sanitizing should occur regularly throughout the day, before/after eating, after using outdoor equipment, and after transitioning between classes.

Hand sanitizer, soap, etc. will be provided, however, students are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer if possible.

School Dress Code

All school dress code policies will be enforced as stated in the RHS Student Handbook.

As of August 1, 2020 all students will be required to wear masks until further notice. Masks can be of any solid color; however, all writing (RHS logos and prints are acceptable), political slogans, product endorsements, etc. will be prohibited. Spare masks will be available for students who may forget to bring their own.

Due to safety measures, the school will not be able to provide shaving equipment; therefore, all male students must be shaven before reporting to school.

Meals

Students will be provided a grab and go breakfast pack when they arrive on campus each morning. They will be allowed to eat meals in classrooms

Students will be provided a brown bag type lunch which will be delivered and served in classrooms. Students will remain in assigned classrooms during the lunch period in order to limit interactions and continue to provide proper social distancing.

Students present will be provided a meal at the end of the day before they exit campus. These meals will be to accommodate students for the following day when they are at home due to the A/B rotation.

Virtual students will be provided the opportunity to receive meals for an entire week at a time. Once a week, (day and time to be determined at a later date) virtual students will be allowed to pick up a meal box containing five breakfasts and five lunches. This process will be a drive thru process through the parent pick up line behind the cafeteria.

School Registration

All students are required to register, pay fees, and receive a student ID.

Registration fees are $30 August 3 - Aug 6. Late registration fees will be $35. Late registration can be completed in front office August 10 - August 14.

Students on “A” rotation will receive a purple ID and purple lanyard. Students on the “B” rotation will receive a gold ID and gold lanyard. Students will be required to wear lanyards/ID when arriving at school in the mornings to ensure students are arriving on the correct rotation.

Student parking passes, club fees, Senior dues, etc. will be done during school day once school is in session. Information will be sent home with students.

Students will NOT be issued lockers for the 2020-2021 school year

School Hours

School hours are consistent with previous years. Instruction will begin at 7:55 a.m, students will be allowed to arrive on campus beginning at 6:50 a.m.

School will be dismissed at 3:12 p.m. The procedure for dismissal will be as follows:

All in season sport athletes dismissed at 3:12 p.m. to report to their respective practice facility

Car riders will be dismissed at 3:12 p.m. and report directly to the parent pick up area behind the cafeteria

Car drivers and students that walk home will be dismissed at 3:17 p.m. and report directly to their vehicles and exit campus immediately or walk home.

All bus riders will remain in their eighth period classrooms and will be called to report to the bus loading area when their bus arrives.

In a letter sent to parents and students by the school’s administration:

We understand that everyone is experiencing some very difficult and uncertain times. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Rayne High School has adjusted the operation plan for the 2020-2021 school year to ensure we are in compliance with all state and district mandates and to provide the safest environment possible for all students and faculty. Our mission is to continue providing our students with the best opportunities to engage in meaningful instruction and extracurricular activities while maintaining a clean and safe environment for all. We believe that by teachers, students and parents working together, we can manage to make the 2020-2021 school year a success. Please review the adjusted plan below and feel free to contact the school office if you have any questions or concerns. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through this process of organizing plans for the upcoming school year.

Thank you,

RHS Administration

NOTE: A special meeting of the Acadia Parish School Board will be held Thursday (today) to discuss calendar changes for the 2020-2021 school year on the suggestion of Superintendent Scott Richard. Though it was not stated, the board is expected to push back the start of the coming school year, possibly to after Labor Day.