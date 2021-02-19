Rayne, Lafayette Police efforts result in arrest

On Sunday, Feb. 14, Dwayne Joseph Domingue, 40, of Rayne, was arrested by officers with the Lafayette Police Department resulting from an arrest warrant issued by the Rayne Police Department.

Domingue was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and two counts of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He was booked in the Acadia Parish Jail and bond was set at $400,000.

The warrant was issued following calls received by the Rayne Police Department on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, about a disturbance in progress involving firearms near Section and West Lessley streets in Rayne.

Officers responded and conducted an investigation, resulting in an arrest warrant for Domingue.

In March of 2019, Domingue was one of two men arrested when Rayne Police executed a search warrant on a Rayne home located on West Harrop Avenue, where they confiscated a large amount of drugs and cash.

Narcotics officers locating 54 grams of powder cocaine, 12 grams of methamphetamine and 356 grams of marijuana, along with over $7,000 in cash.

The street value of the narcotics seized was estimated to by over $14,000.

Domingue was booked with possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II (methamphetamine); possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II (cocaine); possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I (marijuana); money laundering; transactions involving proceeds of criminal activity; violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug free zone; and illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.