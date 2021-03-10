Rayne native, historian publishes second book

RAYNE - Continuing his thirst for history and deep appreciation of his French heritage, William Thibodeaux has penned his second book.

“Historical Tales of Acadiana” is Thibodeaux’s continued efforts to bring history to his readers.

As noted on the book jacket, “A century on, the twisted wreckage from the Ricohoc disaster smolders, passenger trains turned into husks amid predawn fog. Would-be assassins draw straws to determine who will take out Huey Long. And pickers stroll the banks of the Vermilion River during the heyday of the Spanish moss industry, plucking their livelihood from majestic oaks, many of which still stand.

“This strange country bewilders Vermilion Parish pioneers, and the Olive once again plies the waters of the Mermentau River. Author William Thibodeaux plumbs the record of Southwest Louisiana, breathing fresh life into the fascinating history of Acadiana.”

William J. Thibodeaux is a native of Rayne, where he graduated from Rayne High School before joining the U.S. Navy in 1967 when he was eighteen years of age. William served on a World War II Fletcher Class destroyer, the USS O’Bannon DD-450, which spent all of its time in the West Pacific, mostly doing shore bombings in Vietnam.

After his military obligations, William was employed with Southern Pacific Railroad in 1970 as a track laborer, repairing the railroad, preforming maintenance to the track structure and inspecting the railroad for defects. He held several supervisory positions; but mostly, he was a roadmaster (engineering manager) with Southern Pacific Railroad on the Schriever District and—after the merger—at Union Pacific Railroad’s Livonia Service Unit. He retired with more than 44 years of service.

Following his many years of sharing his love of French history and the informative stories of Acadiana, Thibodeaux honored as an inductee to The Acadian Museum into its Order of Living Legends in February of 2019.

Thibodeaux has led a French table group in Rayne (la table Française de Rayne et histoire) every Saturday morning for the past decade. He occasionally invites guests who share their stories, with each session audio-video recorded and archived at Dupré Library for posterity.

For more than four years now, Thibodeaux has also conducted a monthly history talk at Hospice of Acadiana in Lafayette. The stories he shares all have historical significance to the Acadiana region when he speaks of people, places and events of long ago. They are also audio-video recorded and archived at Dupré Library. The talks are mostly from information he has researched or written about through the years.

The Rayne native was one of five children, three boys and two girls, born to Wilson Thibodeaux and the former Rose Mae Menard of Mire, and later Rayne where he attended Rayne High School.

He grew up in a French-speaking community, and like most Acadians during that era, French was his first language.

Thibodeaux is married to the love of his life, the former Judy Clark of Riceville, and they make their home in Lafayette.

“Historic Tales of Acadiana” is available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Costco, Sam’s and with Thibodeaux who can be contacted at wjthibodeaux@yahoo.com or by phone at 337-371-9011.

Thibodeaux also has a book signing slated for Saturday, April 17, at Vermilionville between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Future speaking dates will be scheduled, in addition to book signings.