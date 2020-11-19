Rayne P.D. investigating Monday night shooting

Two people were injured, one seriously, when shots were fired into a moving vehicle here Monday.

Chief Carroll J. Stelly said officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Section Street just before 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 in response to reports of “rapidly fired” gunshots.

Investigating officers learned that a car with an 8-month-old infant, an 18-year-old female and two adult males was traveling south on Section Street when it is alleged that unseen shooter(s) fired several shots into the vehicle. Both adult males were wounded.

The driver continued on to Ochsner American Legion Hospital in Crowley where he was treated and released.

The other male passenger was transported to Ochsner Lafayette General in critical condition.

Stelly said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Detective Ricky Gray at (337) 393-2930 or email him at 201@raynepd.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS.