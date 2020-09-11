Rayne Plan Commission meeting held

RAYNE - As city business is attempting to follow a normal routine despite lockdowns and restrictions brought on by mandates handed down by the Governor due to COVID-19, the Rayne Planning Commission met for on Monday, Aug. 31, at City Hall.

The 12:30 p.m. meeting saw only one request brought before the Commission, including Lee Seilhan, Jerry Bergeron, Ron Sonnier, and Sanders Senegal by phone. Absent was Wayne Wyatt.

The request was for a variance from Gloria Francis to place a double-wide mobile home on her property at 715 Crandle. The home will violate the city’s setback requirements of 20’ on the front and 10’ corner lot side. The property is zoned R-3.

City Inspector Mark Daigle gave his report noting that all needed signatures were received from neighboring property owners and that all paperwork was in order. Commission members voted its approval for the request to bring before the City Council.

The next City Council meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 14, at the City Court building, allowing additional seating for audience members.