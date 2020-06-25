Article Image Alt Text

Rayne Planning Commission to hold June meeting

Thu, 06/25/2020 - 3:08pm
Thursday, June 25, 2020

RAYNE - A regular meeting of the Rayne Planning Commission has been scheduled for Monday June 29, at 12:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the City Hall Chambers located at 801 The Boulevard, Rayne.
The scheduled agenda includes the following business to be brought before the Commission:
• Consider a request for a variance from Donvohn ONeil to add a 10’ addition to the east side of his home at 621 East G St. This would violate the city’s 5’ minimum set back on side property lines. He also intends to add 3’ to the south side of his garage, which would violate the 25’ setback in an R-1.
• Consider a request for a variance from Lynnette Scott to convert a residence located at 401 N Arenas St. to a duplex (multi-family residential unit). The property is zoned R-1 residential.
• Consider a request for a variance from Quentin Melancon to open a repair shop at his residence located at 503 East E St. The property is zoned R-2 residential.
• Consider any other business which may be properly brought before the Planning Commission.
The public is invited to attend.

