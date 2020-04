RAYNE - On Saturday, April 18, at approximately 4:00 a.m., the Rayne Police Department received a report of a domestic disturbance that occurred in the 500 block of North Parkerson St.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Tyler D. Jennings, 28, of Rayne, for home invasion, stalking and misdemeanor sexual battery.

Jennings was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail in Crowley on Sunday, April 19, on a $50,000 bond.