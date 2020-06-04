Rayne Police make local drug arrests

RAYNE - On Wednesday, May 27, officers with Rayne Police Department conducted a search of a residence located at 1712 East B North Street in Rayne.

The search resulted in the recovery of six grams of Methamphetamine, six Amphetamine tablets and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

As a result, Gregory Lormand, 49, Charles Spell Jr., 55, and Jonathan Smith, 34, were arrested.

Lormand and Smith were both booked into the Acadia Parish Jail for Possession of Schedule IV (Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate), Possession of Schedule II (Meth), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug free zone.

Spell was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail for Possession of Schedule II (Meth), Possession of Schedule II (Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine 30 mg), Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug free zone.