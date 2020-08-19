Rayne trio enjoys historic Alabama trip

During a trip along the Gulf Coast, a Rayne trio took a trip to Selma, Alabama, where they made a stop in historic Selma, Alabama

“We were just getting out during this crazy time with the coronavirus,” state Tony D. Senegal following the trip. “With everything going on in the country right now, and with Congressman John Lewis passing way, we decided to stop in Selma, Alabama where we visited some places that really moves you.”

Senegal, along with Neil Charles and Charles Sinegal, learned so much during their stop.

“We visited the bridge area and other places that really connects you to the past,” Senegal continues. “Especially the tribute to Congressman Lewis.”

At age 25, Lewis helped lead a march for voting rights on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, where he and other marchers were met by heavily armed state and local police.

Lewis suffered from a fractured skull. Images from that “Bloody Sunday” shocked the nation and galvanized support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965, signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

“There’s so much history there, you have to walk away with learning something,” Senegal concluded. “It was a great trip and added to my birthday weekend in a big way.”